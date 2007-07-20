Schurz Bags Banks Station

Schurz Communications has finalized its purchase of Banks Broadcasting’s CW affiliate KSCW Wichita, Schurz Senior V.P. Marci Burdick confirmed. The station sold for $6.8 million. It gives Schurz a duopoly in Wichita; the group also owns market leader CBS affiliate KWCH, which it bought from Media General for $73 million last year.

KSCW booked $3.1 million in 2005, according to BIA Financial. The home of KU basketball, the young-skewing station has seen double-digit growth in prime since its WB days, according to CEO Lyle Banks.