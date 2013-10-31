Schurz to Acquire KOTA Rapid City

Schurz Communications has agreed to acquire KOTA-TV Rapid City and its three satellite stations, KDUH-TV Scottsbluff (NE), KHSD-TV Lead-Deadwood (SD) and KSGW-TV Sheridan (WY) from Duhamel Broadcasting Enterprises.

No terms were divulged. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

KOTA is the ABC affiliate in DMA No. 173, and the revenue leader. Going on the air in 1955, KOTA was Rapid City's first TV station.

Schurz owns radio and newspaper properties in South Dakota. Marci Burdick, Schurz senior VP, started her career in Rapid City, covering forest fires, floods and ground-breaking Native American movements, and was KOTA anchor and news director from 1981-1988.

"Our goal for KOTA-TV is to expand content across traditional platforms (TV and radio) and in the area of new media for the benefit of listeners, viewers and advertisers," she said.

Schurz owns nine TV stations, including WSBT in its South Bend home market.

"Our acquisition strategy is to seek out top-performing stations in vibrant communities, which excel in local news and public service," said Todd Schurz, president/CEO of Schurz.

"There is no question that KOTA fits that criteria with its deep roots in the Black Hills back to Rapid City's founding. As a family-owned company ourselves, we look forward to the opportunity to further extend our relationships in KOTA territory."