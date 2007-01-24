Schumer Hits Talk Circuit

It was not even 12 hours after President George W. Bush had finished his State of the Union speech that Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), one of the leaders of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee that managed to regain the Senate for the Democrats, was touting a list of talk show appearances for his own state of the party plan.

Actually, it is a new book he is pushing defining a "new vision" for the party, with Comedy Central, NBC, and NPR lined up to give him a forum. According to Schumer, viewers can find him on the Today show in the morning and The Daily Show on the evening of Jan. 25, NPR's Fresh Air Jan. 30, The Colbert Report Feb. 1, and Conan O'Brien Feb. 5.