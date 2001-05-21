Schroder may depart NYPD Blue

NYPD Blue co-star Rick Schroder may be leaving the ABC drama after 2 1/2 seasons, USA Today reports.

Schroder's Detective Danny Sorenson, who had gone undercover at a strip club, won't appear in Tuesday's season finale but may surface briefly in November, when NYPD Blue returns for its ninth season. Producer Steven Bochco and a representative for Schroder both denied the rumors, USA Today further reports.

But Bochco has hired Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved by the Bell) to play another detective on Blue next season, potentially to be paired with Dennis Franz's Andy Sipowicz.