Schrier Promoted at FX

FX elevated Eric Schrier to vice president of current series and alternative programming. Most recently, he was director of current series.

Schrier first joined FX in fall 2000 as assistant to the network’s former entertainment chief Kevin Reilly. Now, Schrier is working for new FX Entertainment President John Landgraf.

He’ll be charged with FX’s existing original series, including The Shield and Nip/Tuck, and developing new reality shows.