Schreiber To Join CSI

Tony Award-winning Broadway star Liev Schreiber has been added to the cast of CBS' CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in a continuing role.



In his first broadcast appearance--scheduled for January--he will play a veteran crime scene investigator who joins the Vegas crime lab.



Broadway has bred a number of Tony award-winning TV crime fighters including the late Jerry Orbach from NBC's Law & Order and Mandy Patinkin, currently on another CBS forensic show, Criminal Minds, though both of their awards were for musicals while Schreiber won his for the 2005 revival of Glengarry Glen Ross.

