Schrader Tapped for WTNH News Chief

WNEP Wilkes Barre-Scranton (Pa.) News Director Erik Schrader has been named news director at WTNH Hartford-New Haven. He starts Sept. 19 and succeeds Kirk Varner, who switched to WKRC Cincinnati last December.

"Erik's experience and hard-hitting style make him the ideal person to lead our news operation," said Mark Higgins,VP/GM of WTNH/WCTX. "He specializes in aggressive local news that always reflects the ‘voice of the people'. I'm excited to have him join the team."

Local TV's WNEP is a giant in Wilkes Barre. Schrader has also been a news director at KODE Joplin, KSPR Springfield (Mo.) and WJCL/WTGS Savannah.

Schrader moves from DMA No. 54 to No. 30.