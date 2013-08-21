Schrader Named KSNW Wichita GM

Erik Schrader, WTNH-WCTX Hartford-New Haven (Conn.) news director, has been named president/general manager of sister LIN station KSNW Wichita (Kan.). He had previously been news director at WNEP Wilkes-Barre-Scranton (Pa.), and shifted to Connecticut in 2011.

Rick Gevers' Newsletter reported that Al Carl, WTNH managing editor, had been named news director at the ABC station, which a LIN spokesperson confirmed.

LIN acquired KSNW in its $330 million pickup of the New Vision group last year.

Schrader succeeds John Dawson and starts in Wichita immediately. "As news director for one of our largest markets, Erik transformed the stations' largest single department into a multi-faceted operation with award-winning, multiplatform content creators that work hand-in-hand with every department in a cohesive way," said Scott Blumenthal, LIN executive VP of TV. "He brings a skill set to one of our newly acquired television stations that will be very important to its growth and development."

Schrader's past news director roles also include KODE Joplin, KSPR Springfield (Mo.) and WJCL-WTGS Savannah (Ga.).

"KSNW has done a terrific job serving viewers in central and western Kansas," said Schrader. "I look forward to becoming a part of this outstanding community and working with the station's talented employees to enhance our community presence, strengthen our news position across all platforms and develop innovative multi-screen marketing solutions for local advertisers."