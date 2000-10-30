School is in session

Fox's new David E. Kelley series

Boston Public(Oct. 23) debuted well. The series averaged 13.7 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/16 share in adults 18-49, according to fast-national data from Nielsen Media Research. The show improved its 8 p.m. time period 56% in adults 18-49 and 73% in total viewers compared with the debut ofTime of Your Life last fall.Boston Public won its time period in adults 18-49, total viewers and households.