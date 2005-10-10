School Docs Registered for Fall
By Anne Becker
HBO will premiere two new documentaries about school-based issues this November.
Paper Clips, debuting Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., chronicles a project begun by Tennessee middle school students in 1998 in which a paper clip was collected for each victim of the Nazis in World War II. (The paper clip was a symbol of resistance to the Nazis during the war.)
I Have Tourette’s But Tourette’s Doesn’t Have Me, debuting Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., profiles children with Tourette's Syndrome, the widely misunderstood neurological condition which causes repetitive, involuntary vocal and motor tics.
Paper Clips is a 90-minute documentary produced by Joe Fab, Robert M. Johnson and Ari Daniel Pinchot. I Have Tourette’s But Tourette’s Doesn’t Have Me is a half-hour special produced by Ellen Goosenberg Kent in association with the Tourette Syndrome Association.
