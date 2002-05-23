School Bus heads to Discovery
Scholastic Entertainment Inc.'s Emmy Award-winning The Magic School Bus is
motoring to Discovery Channel's "Ready, Set, Learn!" preschool programming block
starting in February.
It had been airing on Fox and, before that, on PBS.
