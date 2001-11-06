Scholastic sues News Corp.

Scholastic Corp. has filed a federal lawsuit against News Corp. over

airings of the children's series Goosebumps.

Scholastic, the U.S.-based publisher and producer of

such books as the Harry Potter series, claims the children's series was only

supposed to air on the Fox broadcast network, not both the network and Fox

Family Channel.

The suit was filed last month in Los Angeles.

Scholastic's suit claims Goosebumps was only supposed to air on Fox's Saturday

morning kids' lineup, but News Corp. executives allowed it to air on then

co-owned Fox Family.

News Corp. and Haim Saban just sold the cable channel to Disney for over $5 billion.

Scholastic says News Corp. owes the publishing giant "at

least $678,000" for airings on Fox Family Channel and that Fox Entertainment

"engaged in improper self-dealing."

Fox executives had no comment. - Joe Schlosser