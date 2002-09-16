Scholastic snags Sagwa
Scholastic Inc. has acquired the U.S. and Canada (English-language) license to
distribute books based on PBS' animated children's program, Sagwa, The
Chinese Siamese Cat.
That brings the show full circle, since Sagwa is based on a book by
Amy Tan.
The show is produced by CinéGroupe in association with Sesame Workshop.
The books, which hit the shelves in October, will be illustrated by Gretchen
Shiels, who illustrated the original, and written by one of the show's executive
producers, George Daugherty.
The books are just part of a marketing push for the show that includes videos
from PBS, in association with Warner Home Video, and plush toys from
Unimax.
