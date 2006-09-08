Scholastic Rethinks Path to 9/11 Study Guide

Scholastic, which provides books and other classroom materials for students, has pulled the study materials for controversial ABC Television Network docu-drama, The Path to 9/ll, from its Web site.

Rather than washing its hands entirely due to the fallout with former president Clinton, the company will still provide a guide to the show, but will try to incorporate the controversy into the guide by focusing on media literacy, critical thinking, and historical background.

“After a thorough review of the original guide that we offered online to about 25,000 high school teachers, we determined that the materials did not meet our high standards for dealing with controversial issues,” said Scholastic President Dick Robinson on the company's Web site.

“At the same time, we believe that developing critical thinking and media literacy skills is crucial for students in today’s society in order to participate fully in our democracy and that a program such as ‘The Path to 9/11’ provides a very ‘teachable moment’ for developing these skills at the high school level.

We encourage teachers not to shy away from the controversy surrounding the program, but rather to engage their students in meaningful, in-depth discussion.”