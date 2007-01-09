Schlieff Gets an Assist from PTC

Henry Schlieff has gotten an assist from the Parents Television Council in his effort to position Hallmark Channel as the antidote to the kind of edgy programming PTC takes aim at in the press and at the FCC.







PTC said Tuesday that it was giving Hallmark its inaugural PTC Integrity in Entertainment Award for programming free of "graphic and gratuitous sex, violence and profanity."







Schlieff, president and CEO of the channel, praised PTC for its "hard work in raising awareness about the need for programming that is appropriate for all ages," and said his channel was filling an "unmet need" for family-friendly programming.