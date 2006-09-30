Schleiff To Hallmark

Hallmark Channel owner

Crown Media is in the final stages of

negotiations with former Court TV President

Henry Schleiff to fill its vacant CEO slot.

Schleiff would replace David Evans, who

resigned in May after controlling shareholder Hallmark

Cards failed to find a buyer for the company.

Schleiff has been parked at Time Warner

Inc. headquarters since the media giant took full control of Court

TV last May, buying out longtime partner Liberty

Media. But Schleiff is too restless an executive to take a long

break, much less retire.

Hallmark is most likely impressed with the speed with which Schleiff

orchestrated Court TV's dramatic turnaround. Schleiff, a lawyer and former

Viacom syndication executive, stepped into

Court TV in 1998 when the network was stuck in Nielsen's basement with a miserable 0.2 rating. While

keeping the daytime coverage of live trials, he scrapped the primetime slate of

legal news and talk shows, buying syndicated programming like

NYPD Blue. Ratings instantly tripled, and

Schleiff later created an all-original slate of primetime non-fiction crime and

justice programming.

Crown Media and Schleiff would not comment. Crown's problems are

dramatic. In the Nielsens, Hallmark Channel is a winner, a top-10 network that

grew its primetime audience 28% during the third quarter, though attracting

primarily older viewers. Crown has run up more than $1.4 billion in losses

domestically and overseas since 2000.