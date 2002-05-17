Schiller to head Discovery Civilization

Former Cable News Network veteran Vivian Schiller has been tapped as the

first general manager of the Discovery Communications Inc./The New York Times

Co. jointly owned digital network, Discovery Civilization.

Most recently, Schiller was senior vice president of CNN's long-form

programming.

The Times Co. ponied up $100 million for a 50 percent stake in the network

earlier this year, although DCI still manages operations out of its Bethesda,

Md., headquarters, where Schiller will be based.

She will join Civilization early this summer.