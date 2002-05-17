Trending

Schiller to head Discovery Civilization

By

Former Cable News Network veteran Vivian Schiller has been tapped as the
first general manager of the Discovery Communications Inc./The New York Times
Co. jointly owned digital network, Discovery Civilization.

Most recently, Schiller was senior vice president of CNN's long-form
programming.

The Times Co. ponied up $100 million for a 50 percent stake in the network
earlier this year, although DCI still manages operations out of its Bethesda,
Md., headquarters, where Schiller will be based.

She will join Civilization early this summer.