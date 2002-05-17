Schiller to head Discovery Civilization
Former Cable News Network veteran Vivian Schiller has been tapped as the
first general manager of the Discovery Communications Inc./The New York Times
Co. jointly owned digital network, Discovery Civilization.
Most recently, Schiller was senior vice president of CNN's long-form
programming.
The Times Co. ponied up $100 million for a 50 percent stake in the network
earlier this year, although DCI still manages operations out of its Bethesda,
Md., headquarters, where Schiller will be based.
She will join Civilization early this summer.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.