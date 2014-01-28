Schieffer Hosts Golden Mikes, Kristofferson Performs

Some big names will fete Del Bryant, president of BMI, at the Plaza Hotel in New York Feb. 24 when Bryant receives the Golden Mike Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America. The Foundation helps TV and radio professionals whose lives have been affected by serious illness, accidents, and other life-altering circumstances, and its annual gala at the Plaza is a major fundraiser.

The evening will be hosted by Bob Schieffer, anchor of CBS’ Face the Nation. Entertainment will be provided by Kris Kristofferson, recent recipient of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Country Music Hall of Famer. Sandra Lee, host of four programs on Food Network and Cooking Channel, will present.

Bryant has spent more than four decades at BMI, working with singer/songwriters and broadcasters alike.

David Barrett of Hearst Television got the Golden Mike in 2013, and Dennis Swanson of Fox Television Stations was awarded it in 2012.