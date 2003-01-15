Schieffer gets Paul White Award

Bob Schieffer, CBS' Face the Nation anchor and moderator and a recent

inductee into Broadcasting & Cable's Hall of Fame, has been named the

2003 recipient of the Radio-Television News Directors Association's "Paul White

Award."

Schieffer will be honored at a dinner April 7 at the combined RTNDA/National Association of Broadcasters

convention.

"Bob Schieffer has illuminated the most important stories of our time with

fairness, insight and a touch of humor," RTNDA president Barbara Cochran said in

announcing the selection.

Schieffer has covered Washington, D.C., for more than 30 years, including the four

principal beats: White House, State Department, Congress and Pentagon.

He has been CBS' chief Washington correspondent since 1982.

The award, named after CBS' first news director, honors a "lifetime

contribution to electronic journalism."

"I am surprised, stunned, humbled and honored," Schieffer said when given the

news.