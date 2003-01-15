Schieffer gets Paul White Award
Bob Schieffer, CBS' Face the Nation anchor and moderator and a recent
inductee into Broadcasting & Cable's Hall of Fame, has been named the
2003 recipient of the Radio-Television News Directors Association's "Paul White
Award."
Schieffer will be honored at a dinner April 7 at the combined RTNDA/National Association of Broadcasters
convention.
"Bob Schieffer has illuminated the most important stories of our time with
fairness, insight and a touch of humor," RTNDA president Barbara Cochran said in
announcing the selection.
Schieffer has covered Washington, D.C., for more than 30 years, including the four
principal beats: White House, State Department, Congress and Pentagon.
He has been CBS' chief Washington correspondent since 1982.
The award, named after CBS' first news director, honors a "lifetime
contribution to electronic journalism."
"I am surprised, stunned, humbled and honored," Schieffer said when given the
news.
