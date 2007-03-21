Schieffer To Get Excellence Award

CBS News’ Bob Schieffer will receive the Television Bureau of Advertising’s Broadcasting Excellence Award at the TVB Annual Marketing Conference in New York April 12.

The veteran newsman delivered strong ratings when he served as interim anchor of The CBS Evening News from March 2005 until Katie Couric’s arrival late last summer. He’s a regular contributor on Couric’s newscasts.

“Throughout a long and especially distinguished career, Bob Schieffer has been a vital force in television journalism,” stated TVB president Chris Rohrs. “Though we honor Bob…Bob honors us with his engaging presence and outstanding body of work.”