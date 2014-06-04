Schelle Named Pearl Managing Director

Anne Schelle, senior advisor to the National Association of Broadcasters, has been named managing director of Pearl, a partnership of local broadcast groups formed to explore “next-generation digital media platforms and other ways of promoting local TV content for the broadcast industry.”

Schelle was also executive director of the Open Mobile Video Coalition, leading the outreach effort by broadcasters to introduce mobile TV.

"Anne brings a wealth of media and wireless industry experience to the table. With many years of experience in operations, business development, marketing communications and legislative/regulatory work, we believe Anne is the ideal candidate to serve as Pearl's managing director," said Pat LaPlatney, Senior VP at Raycom Media, one of Pearl's member companies.

Pearl is also comprised of Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Gannett, Hearst Television, Media General, Meredith Local Media Group and Post-Newsweek Stations.

Mobile TV is provided by more than 130 stations, though consumers have been somewhat slow to watch live TV on their smartphones and tablets, according to a number of general managers offering the technology at their stations.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work on the innovative initiatives being explored by Pearl,” said Schelle. “The assets of Pearl members reach millions of people and provide a vital link to communities. Those opportunities will only grow as digital media distribution technology evolves and expands with local broadcasters and content providers.”