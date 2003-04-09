Scheiffer: No journalistic short cuts
CBS News icon Bob Schieffer warned young journalists Tuesday against moving
from reporting to the anchor desk too soon.
Accepting the Radio-Television's News Directors Association's highest honor,
the "Paul White Award," the longtime broadcast journalist and Face The
Nation host told the many students and fledgling journalists at the awards
banquet that often, the most talented young broadcasters become anchors and
then move up the ranks continuing to anchor until "you have someone who is very
good at reading a teleprompter but has never really covered a story. Talented
broadcasters deserve better than that. It's a shortcut," he added, "but don't do
it. The point of journalism is not getting on television. It's getting on and
telling stories."
Schieffer offered special praises for "old dogs" Cable News Network's Walt Rodgers and ABC's
Ted Koppell, currently embedded with U.S. troops in the Persian Gulf, and
expressed sadness at the death of David Bloom, who he called a good friend. "He
was a great reporter, very brave and a gentleman," he said.
Schieffer had positive things to say about the embedding process, not only
for its giving viewers "a whole new appreciation of what we do," but for
exposing journalists, as well, to a military that has been far more distant since
the advent of all-volunteer military service.
