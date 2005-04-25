Scenes From an Exhibition

It was “a monstrous success.” That was the buoyant appraisal by outgoing National Association of Broadcasters President Eddie Fritts of last week’s convention in Las Vegas. But it was crowded and busy, attracting 104,427 this year, versus 97,544 in 2004. According to NAB estimates, the year’s show will help generate $36 billion in revenue for exhibitors. Meanwhile, the Radio-Television News Directors Association convention, held concurrently, attracted 1,200 news executives.