Scatter stages modest revival

There are some signs of activity in the network scatter market.

John Dooner, the chairman of the Interpublic Group of Companies, the big ad-marketing holding company, said its media buying arm Magna Global would spend over $200 million in scatter in the fourth quarter. In a down market, that's "a positive sign," Dooner said. Dooner made the comments at the Goldman Sachs media conference in New York Thursday.

Like other executives who spoke before him, Dooner said it was hard to tell when the turnaround would come: "Visibility is difficult. I can't say that we'll have six quarters [of downturn] and then it will all be happiness." But he noted what he called the "spiraling negative confidence of the American people."

At the end of the day, he said, company profit margins depend on strong brands. And companies need to market and advertise brands to maintain their strength.

- Steve McClellan