Scaringella Named EVP/CFO of CBS-Owned Stations

CBS

Corp. finance veteran Michele Scaringella has been named executive VP and chief

financial officer of the CBS Television Stations. Scaringella has served as CBS

Corp.'s senior VP, internal audit, since January 2006.

"We are

pleased to welcome Michele Scaringella to the CBS Television Stations group," CBS

Television Stations President Peter Dunn said. "Michele has

a tremendous depth of experience and institutional knowledge and is an

insightful executive who we know will do a terrific job of taking the

outstanding finance team we have in place and making it even stronger."

The

previous CBS stations CFO, Rick Baran, remains with the division in a new

senior VP of operations role. He'll "continue to draw upon his financial

expertise and work closely with Dunn and [CBS Local Media COO Anton] Guitano to

provide counsel and guidance to the local management teams at CBS's

owned-and-operated television stations, with an emphasis on the company's

properties in mid-size markets," CBS said in a statement.

Mike

Wittman, a 33-year CBS veteran who has served as VP of finance for the CBS-owned

stations since 2005, has been promoted to senior VP and controller for the

division.