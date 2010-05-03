Scaringella Named EVP/CFO of CBS-Owned Stations
CBS
Corp. finance veteran Michele Scaringella has been named executive VP and chief
financial officer of the CBS Television Stations. Scaringella has served as CBS
Corp.'s senior VP, internal audit, since January 2006.
"We are
pleased to welcome Michele Scaringella to the CBS Television Stations group," CBS
Television Stations President Peter Dunn said. "Michele has
a tremendous depth of experience and institutional knowledge and is an
insightful executive who we know will do a terrific job of taking the
outstanding finance team we have in place and making it even stronger."
The
previous CBS stations CFO, Rick Baran, remains with the division in a new
senior VP of operations role. He'll "continue to draw upon his financial
expertise and work closely with Dunn and [CBS Local Media COO Anton] Guitano to
provide counsel and guidance to the local management teams at CBS's
owned-and-operated television stations, with an emphasis on the company's
properties in mid-size markets," CBS said in a statement.
Mike
Wittman, a 33-year CBS veteran who has served as VP of finance for the CBS-owned
stations since 2005, has been promoted to senior VP and controller for the
division.
