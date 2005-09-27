Scarborough Targets Emerging Hispanic Markets

New York, L.A. or Miami may leap to mind in any discussion of Hispanic consumers, but media buyers looking to tap into the growing Hispanic market may want to circle Washington, D.C.>, Atlanta, and Wichita, Kan. (yes, Wichita).

That's according to a new survey, released Monday by Scarborough Research, that found those three to be "critical emerging Hispanic markets."

While only one of the them is on the list of the top 10 fastest-growing Hispanic markets—Atlanta—the study found "clear indicators" that those three cities are playing host to younger, more affluent Hispanics more likely to stay in the area and more likely to be making big-ticket purchases of products like furniture and appliances.

The fastest-growing markets are Dallas, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Fort Myers, Denver, Atlanta, West Palm Beach, Houston, Las Vegas, Chicago and Austin.

The study was released Monday at the Hispanic Retail 360 conference in Dallas.