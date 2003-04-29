Scarborough debuts database doubler
Scarborough Research has effectively doubled the size of its database by
combining data from two continuous 12-month studies into a single 24-month
database.
"Study Maker," an addition to Scarborough's "PRIME NExT" data-analysis software,
allows TV-station clients to "drill deeper" into consumer, shopping, media,
lifestyle and demo categories when they are "pitching their stations to
advertisers," the company said.
"Local advertisers and media outlets that have traditionally smaller audience
sizes will now have a larger respondent base to work with when profiling their
consumers," executive vice president and
director of sales Steve Seraita said.
Scarborough is a joint venture of Arbitron Inc. and VNU.
