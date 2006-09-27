Scarborough Boosts Healthcare-Ad Tracking

Scarborough Research is teaming with healthcare data company Solucient to help advertisers better gauge the effectiveness of healthcare advertising.



Scarborough maintains a database of consumer buying patterns and media usage to help media buyers, ad agencies, networks and others better target and track their advertising by allowing them to gauge the effectiveness of their ad buys on consumer buying.



For example, they will be able to compare the healthcare media consumption of, say, "Antiquers" vs. "Partying Pals." The first are described as age 55-64, married, may or may not have kids, upper income. Partying Pals are 18-34, single men, lower income.

