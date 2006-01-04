Scannell Exiting MTVN

Just a day after the divided Viacom and CBS began officially operating as separate companies, parent Viacom announced that Herb Scannell is out as MTV Networks vice chairman and president of the group of Nickelodeon Networks.

In a restructuring of the networks, Nickelodeon President Cyma Zarghami will head up a new MTVN Kids and Family Group comprising Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nick Online, Nick Movies, Noggin/The N, Nicktoons Television, and Nickelodeon Games and Sports, as well as Nickelodeon’s magazine and recreation divisions and digital businesses, including newly acquired Neopets.

TV Land, which had been under the Nickelodeon Networks banner, will join Spike TV and Comedy Central under their president, Doug Herzog.

TV Land President Larry Jones, who also heads up Nick at Nite, will now report to both Herzog and Zarghami.

Scannell had been with with MTV Networks and Nickelodeon for 18 years, beginning in 1988, as director of programming for Nickelodeon.

The changes are effective immediately.