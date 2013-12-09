Scalise: Cable Act Revise Should Not Await Comprehensive Telecom Review

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) has suggested that a planned new years-long --at least through 2015 -- effort to revamp communication law should not preempt efforts to act in the shorter term to revise the Cable Act of 1992.

Scalise has long been pushing major deregulation in the face of a radically changed marketplace.

"I strongly support a broad review and update of our communications laws, and applaud today's announcement by Chairmen Upton and Walden," Scalise said in a statement. "This future review should not distract us, however, from acting on the foundation already laid during our subcommittee's multi-year examination of video policies. It is abundantly clear from the Members and witnesses at committee hearings that the 1992 Cable Act was written for a different era, and technological advancements in this competitive marketplace have rendered the law obsolete."

He was responding to the announcement last week out of the House Communications Subcommittee that it was launching a year-long series of hearings and white papers before attempting a comprehensive communications law rewrite in 2015.