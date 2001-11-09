Scaled-down SMPTE
With less spending money in the marketplace, a lot of smaller, less featured
and less expensive products took precedence over high-priced bells and whistles
at the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE) conference
in New York this week.
ADC's NVision division exhibited a scaled-down version of its Envoy family of
'wideband' digital routers, which can switch both high-definition and
standard-definition signals from the same rack.
Avid Technology showed a smaller version of its Unity shared storage system,
called LANshare.
The device allows multiple users to share the same local area network (LAN)
at a price of $35,000.
A full-blown Unity system runs about twice that.
Up to 10 of Avid's NewsCutter XP laptop edit systems will be able to be
operated on a single LANshare system, providing file sharing in the field and
remote access to a station's assets.
Chyron exhibited a number of its character generation and stillstore products
along with interactive TV tools based on its Lyric software.
Among these was a new software version of the company's Aprisa digital disk
recorder/still-store product that includes networking capability.
The new Aprisa SSX stillstore costs $22,000, or about half that of existing
product.
`
Although no price has been set, Panasonic showed a prototype of a new
variable-frame-rate digital disk recorder that allows those shooting with its
AJ-HDC27V 720p camcorder to preview footage at a variety of shutter speeds.
This is especially useful to TV directors, who will save time and money by
previewing slow motion or speeded-up effects while on
location.
