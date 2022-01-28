SCAD TVfest Going Virtual February 17-19

SCAD TVfest is going all-virtual amidst the pandemic, and happens February 17-19. The festival is in its tenth year.

When an in-person event was planned, SCAD TVfest was scheduled for February 3-5.

SCAD TVfest, hosted by Savannah College of Design and held in Atlanta, focuses on design, creativity and innovation in television and media production. The virtual event features star performers, producers and industry experts as well as screenings, exclusive looks and program premieres.

The 2021 festival was remote as well. Honorees included Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Laurence Fishburne, Javicia Leslie and Chrissy Metz, and featured series included The Unicorn, Superstore and Queen Sugar.

The networks featuring shows at the fest cover the range of broadcast, cable and streaming, including ABC, Comedy Central, HBO, FX, Showtime and Hulu.

The event schedule will be announced Friday, February 11 at scadtvfest.com.

SCAD has campuses in Savannah and Atlanta, and in France. ■