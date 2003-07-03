S.C. Sen. Ford targets news directors

South Carolina State Sen. Robert Ford has told thousands of constituents that Charleston

news directors have conspired to keep him off the air -- a contention that has

baffled the news directors.

In a mailing to some 50,000 constituents, the senator, who did not return

calls, said local news executives have colluded to deny him air time.

WCSC-TV news director Don Pratt, for one, responded that he's counted more

than 100 appearances by the senator in news stories on his station in an

eight-month period, some of them multiple airings of the same story, as well as

significant numbers on other stations.

Moreover, Pratt and WCIV-TV news director Perry Boxx scoffed at the accusation

of collusion, citing competition as a considerably stronger motivation than any

imagined antipathy for a state official.

Both news directors said their contacts with their peers have been few and

infrequent -- Boxx only came into the market this year -- and if there have

been any conference calls or meetings, they must have missed them.