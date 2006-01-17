SBS Names Chief Creative Officer

Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) has named Cynthia Hudson-Fernandez to the newly created post of chief creative officer.

She will oversee the expansion and rebranding of its new media unit, which includes the Internet unit as well as the radio company's first TV station, WDLP Miami, which it bought--subject to FCC approval--last July. The company is looking to boost its radio personalities with some exposure on WDLP.

Hudson-Fernandez will also head up development and distribution of all the company's proprietary content, which it targets as a "key revenue driver" in an age of exanding distribution technologies.

Hudson-Fernandez comes to SBS from Hearst's Spanish/Latin American women's net, Cosmopolitan TV, where she has been senior VP and editorial director since 1997.

SBS owns 20 radio stations, including top markets New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and San Francisco, as well as the TV station and bilingual Internet site, LaMusica.com.