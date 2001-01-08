SBE Offers More Frequency Help

The Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced that it will hire a national frequency coordination director to serve on its headquarters staff in Indianapolis.

According to SBE President Andy Butler, the new position will help address the transition to 2 GHz microwave (broadcasters' ENG frequencies) that has been mandated by the FCC. The new post will also oversee game-day frequency-coordination efforts with the National Football League, which the SBE has been assisting since 1999, as well as regular frequency coordination through the SBE's nationwide network of volunteer coordinators.