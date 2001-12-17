SBCA's Wright sheds acting tag

Andy Wright has been named president of the Satellite Broadcasting &

Communications Association after serving four months as acting president.

Wright replaces Chuck Hewitt, who resigned last summer along with Andy Paul,

who had been senior vice president of legislative affairs.

Wright had been general counsel of the SBCA since 1998. Prior to that, he was

chief of staff and legislative counsel to Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.).

Wright has a juris doctorate from the University of Virginia and a bachelor's

of arts from Emory and Henry College.