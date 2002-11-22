Trending

SBCA shifts convention focus

By

The Satellite Broadcasting & Communications Association board has decided
to shift its convention from an exhibitor-focused event to one concentrating on
education and training.

There will still be an exhibitor presence and a show floor, SBCA
president Andy Wright said, but it will be smaller.

That was among the decisions of the board, which met this week. Among the
others was approving a $4.5 million operating budget for 2003 and electing a
slate of new officers.

That slate consists of Eddy Hartenstein, DirecTV Inc., chairman; David Moskowitz,
EchoStar Communications Corp., first vice chair; John Ovrutsky, Home Box Office, second vice chair, treasurer;
and Rik Hawkins, Starpath Communications, vice chair, retailer.