SBCA shifts convention focus

The Satellite Broadcasting & Communications Association board has decided

to shift its convention from an exhibitor-focused event to one concentrating on

education and training.

There will still be an exhibitor presence and a show floor, SBCA

president Andy Wright said, but it will be smaller.

That was among the decisions of the board, which met this week. Among the

others was approving a $4.5 million operating budget for 2003 and electing a

slate of new officers.

That slate consists of Eddy Hartenstein, DirecTV Inc., chairman; David Moskowitz,

EchoStar Communications Corp., first vice chair; John Ovrutsky, Home Box Office, second vice chair, treasurer;

and Rik Hawkins, Starpath Communications, vice chair, retailer.