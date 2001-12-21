SBCA promotes six
The Satellite Broadcasting & Communications Association promoted three
directors and three staffers Thursday.
James Ashurst moves up to senior director of communications from director;
Alex Breckon also adds senior to his title of director of business development;
as does Eric Chang, who becomes senior marketing director.
In other promotions, Brian Lynch, Amy Miller and Joy O'Brien all took steps
up, as well.
Lynch becomes manager of SkyTrends programs, the SBCA's industry forums.
Lynch started at the SBCA in 1999 as coordinator of these programs.
Miller becomes senior manager of meetings and events for the association,
having started there as the convention and meetings assistant and exhibits
coordinator.
Finally, O'Brien becomes manager of government affairs after joining the SBCA
last year as legislative coordinator.
