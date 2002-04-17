SBCA names government-affairs VP

David Murray is the new vice president of government affairs at the Satellite

Broadcasting & Communications Association.

Murray comes to the SBCA from Winstar Communications Inc., where he led the

company's lobbying activities.

Prior to working for Winstar, Murray was director of legislative affairs for

the Personal Communications Industry Association.

He was also a legislative assistant to Rep. Sam Johnson (R-Texas), where he

focused on telecommunications, defense, energy, commerce, labor, space and

science issues.