SBCA names government-affairs VP
David Murray is the new vice president of government affairs at the Satellite
Broadcasting & Communications Association.
Murray comes to the SBCA from Winstar Communications Inc., where he led the
company's lobbying activities.
Prior to working for Winstar, Murray was director of legislative affairs for
the Personal Communications Industry Association.
He was also a legislative assistant to Rep. Sam Johnson (R-Texas), where he
focused on telecommunications, defense, energy, commerce, labor, space and
science issues.
