SBCA keeps up fight

The satellite-TV industry isn't letting go of its effort to push a new

terrestrial multichannel competitor out of the direct-broadcast satellite spectrum.

The Satellite Broadcasting & Communications Association Friday praised the

Federal Communications Commission's decision permitting all

multichannel services to use cable-microwave relay frequencies to transmit video

over their internal distribution networks.

Previously, the licenses were offered only to cable, MMDS "wireless cable" and

instructional-TV operators.

The FCC rejected the SBCA's bid to place the new terrestrial service in the

cable-relay spectrum, but said it would consider new uses for the band later.

"We are encouraged by this announcement and again call upon the FCC to

increase competition and protect DBS subscribers from interference," the SBCA said.

The terrestrial service was approved for the DBS band last

month.