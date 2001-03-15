SBCA asks FCC to ignore landlords
The Satellite Broadcasting and Communications Association Thursday asked the FCC to reject landlords' petition to overturn rules applying TV antenna and satellite dish access rules to wireless data services as well. Landlords complain that the rules violate property rights by allowing tenants to install dishes or antennas on in their residences, balconies or other areas directly under renters' control. - Bill McConnell
