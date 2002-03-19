SBA complains about vague FCC proposals

The Small Business Administration has criticized the Federal Communications Commission for launching a

rulemaking proceeding on radio ownership without actually proposing specific

rules.

The FCC's Nov. 9, 2001, notice of proposed rulemaking aimed at crafting new

measures of concentration in local radio markets "seeks extensive comment on

issue areas, rather than on specific proposals or tentative conclusions," wrote

officials from the SBA's Office of Advocacy.

The office is charged with reviewing all federal rules and assessing their

potential impact on small businesses.

Eric Menge, assistant chief counsel for telecommunications, said the

FCC's proceeding, which asked for public input on a range of radio-industry

conditions, did not provide sufficient information for his team to assess.

"The commission did not propose the actual terms or drafts of the proposed

rules," his office complained to the FCC in March 7 comments.

The SBA suggested that the commission change the current proceeding to a simple

notice of inquiry and issue a new rulemaking when it is ready to

offer specifics.

Saying proposal-less proposals are standard operating procedure for the FCC,

Menge added that his office has lodged complaints before.

Replies to previous SBA complaints have generally come from the FCC's Office

of Communications Business Opportunities, which pleads that it is powerless to

change the ways of the powerful agency industry bureaus that draft

rulemakings.