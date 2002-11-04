Trending

Saying `Hello and Goodbye' to girls club

By

The ninth script for David E. Kelley's girls club landed on Fox
executives' desk last Tuesday, even as the show was being canceled after only
two low-rated outings.

The script's title: 'Hello and Goodbye.' Maybe Kelley had a premonition, or
maybe he just noticed that both UPN and The WB Television Network were beating
the show in the key 18-through-49 demo.