Say cheese

Looking to deliver a strong start to the fall season and ignoring for a moment that FOX may steal all its affiliates, UPN last Friday sent its 130-plus primary affiliates a truckful of Domino's pizzas with a note: "Hey, let's do launch."

The pizzas weren't completely free. UPN executives were asking for additional promo time from the stations. "We said we have a big fall launch coming up and we are up against a lot of things," says UPN COO Adam Ware.

"We said we need your support and we know that you are working your asses off to make this season a big success too. So here is a thank you." So how much did the pizza delivery cost? Said Ware: "Let's just say I'm going to be getting free pizzas from Dominos for a week."