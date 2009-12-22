Sawyer's Debut Gives 'World News' Slight Uptick

Diane Sawyer's debut as World News anchor registered a slight viewer uptick for the Dec. 21

broadcast, according to preliminary data from Nielsen.

World

News averaged 8.9 million viewers Dec. 21. NBC's Nightly News prevailed with 9.3 million and the CBS Evening News was watched by 5.9

million viewers, according to fast affiliate data. (Fast affiliate data reflects viewing on ABC stations from

6:30-7 p.m. where World News airs in

most but not all markets.) For the season, World

News is averaging 8 million viewers. The show's average for Monday

broadcasts is 8.4 million.