Sawyer Scores Mel Gibson Interview

In one of the biggest--and most speculated on--"gets" of the year, Diane Sawyer lands the first interview with Mel Gibson since his highly-publicized drunk driving arrest in July.

The interview was taped in last week in Los Angeles, and will air on Good Morning America in two parts next Thursday and Friday. As viewers may have noticed, Sawyer was absent from GMA last week while "on assignment."

Gibson was arrested in Malibu for drunk driving in July. During his arrest he went on an anti-semitic rant, and was verbally abusive to the arresting officers. After the heavily-publicized incident, Gibson checked himself into rehab to seek treatment of substance abuse.