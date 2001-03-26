Save our spectrum
Half of California's Congressional delegation is asking FCC Chairman Michael Powell to protect educational TV services in danger of getting bumped off the spectrum in favor of advanced wireless services. The FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration are scheduled to release a report this week recommending which services would need to be moved. The FCC must identify new spectrum for auction by July, with auctions scheduled for September 2002.
