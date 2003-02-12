Savage joins MSNBC
MSNBC has recruited conservative radio talker Michael Savage to host a
weekend talk show.
The Savage Nation, billed as an issue and opinion talk show, will air
Saturdays at 5 p.m. EST and is slated to debut in March.
The show will originate from San Francisco, where Savage hosts his afternoon
radio show, which plays on more than 300 stations.
