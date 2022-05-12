‘Savage Beauty’, Revenge-Fueled South African Drama, on Netflix

Drama Savage Beauty premieres on Netflix May 12. The series is about the testing of a toxic product by a cosmetics company on homeless children, and how one of the survivors seeks revenge on the couple behind the cosmetics company years later.

Lebogang Mogashoa created the show, which is produced in South Africa. There are six episodes.

Nthati Moshesh, Dumisani Mbebe, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Angela Sithole and Jesse Suntele are in the cast.

Netflix said Savage Beauty is “oozing with glamour, sexiness and intrigue.”

“Fifteen years ago, Don and Grace Bhengu tested a toxic product on a group of children living on the streets,” goes the show’s description. “Now one of the two survivors, Zinhle Manzini, returns to seek revenge. Zinhle becomes the invisible force that exposes family secrets, leading the Bhengus down a path of destruction. But innocent people get hurt along the way, while Zinhle’s own darkness threatens to consume her. Zinhle has to decide whether she wants justice or pure, cold revenge.” ■