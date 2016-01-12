Saul Adams Rejoins Tribune’s PIX11 as Managing Editor

Tribune Broadcasting has named Saul Adams managing editor of WPIX, its flagship New York station. Adams, who worked at PIX11 from 2003-13, will oversee the station’s assignment desk, specialty units and strategy and content for newscasts. He starts Friday and will report to Amy Waldman, news director.

“Saul has a passion for New York news, the city's history, its people and its neighborhoods. This, paired with his skill for telling a compelling story, is the perfect complement to our mission at PIX11 News,” Waldman said. “I am looking forward to bringing him back home to PIX11 where he's already proved he's a true news leader.”

Adams had been serving as an executive producer leading the nightside editorial vision and 11 p.m. newscast and 7 p.m. digital channel newscast at WNBC in New York. During his time at PIX11, Adams was an executive producer of PIX11 News at Ten in addition to serving, previously, as a producer and writer.

“The addition of Saul completes Amy’s well rounded news management team and further positions PIX11 News to continue its growth across all platforms and within the communities we serve,” said Rich Graziano, president and general manager.